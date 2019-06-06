Tata Motors falls after weak UK sales by Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors shares fell 0.6 percent intraday on June 6 after Jaguar Land Rover reported weak UK sales in May.

The stock was quoting at Rs 172.70, down Rs 0.70, or 0.40 percent on the BSE, at 1058 hours IST.

The UK-based luxury car maker sold 8,978 units in May 2019, lower by 6.8 percent compared to 9,635 units sold in the same month last year dragged by both segments.

Jaguar sales dropped 5.2 percent year-on-year to 2,909 units and Land Rover sales fell 7.6 percent to 6,069 units in the month gone by.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors also reported a 26 percent decline in domestic sales to 40,155 units in May YoY.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles business sales in the domestic market in May 2019 stood at 29,329 units, registering a decline of 20 percent when compared to 36,806 units sold in the same month last year.