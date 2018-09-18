App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors slips nearly 2% as JLR cuts production schedule at UK plant

The change in schedule, described as "standard business practice" by the Tata Group company, will see nearly 1,000 workers at the plant shifting from a five-day work schedule to a three-day one until Christmas this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Tata Motors slipped nearly 2 percent intraday Tuesday as company owned JLR cut the production schedule at UK plant.

JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) confirmed a cut in its production schedule at the Castle Bromwich plant manufacturing Jaguar cars in the West Midlands region of England due to "continuing headwinds" impacting the British car industry.

"As is standard business practice, Jaguar Land Rover regularly reviews its production schedules to ensure market demand is balanced globally," JLR said in a statement.

"In light of the continuing headwinds impacting the car industry, we are making some temporary adjustments to our production schedules at Castle Bromwich," it noted.

The company, however, reiterated that it continues to "over-proportionally invest" in new products and technologies, and is committed to its UK plants, in which it has invested more than 4 billion pounds since 2010 to "future-proof manufacturing technologies to deliver new models".

While the company did not confirm the exact numbers to be affected by the change in production schedule, an estimated 1,000 of the 2,000 workers at the Castle Bromwich plant are expected to be moved to a three-day week.

At 10:22 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 256.90, down Rs 3.30, or 1.27 percent.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 10:28 am

