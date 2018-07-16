App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors slips 3% after Moody's downgrades its rating

The rating outlook is remain stable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Tata Motors declined more than 3 percent in the opening trade on Monday as Moody's has downgraded the corporate family rating of the company.

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) for Tata Motors to Ba2 from Ba1.

It has also downgraded the company's senior unsecured instrument ratings to Ba2 from Ba1.

However, the rating outlook is remain stable.

"The downgrade to Ba2 reflects our expectation of continued weakness in company's consolidated credit metrics over the next two years, led by its wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR, Ba2 stable)," said Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

At 09:16 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 257.20, down Rs 6.95, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

