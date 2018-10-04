App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors slips 2% on weak JLR numbers

Research house Nomura believes that from September, expect global wholesale volume growth trajectory for JLR to improve. Currently it factor in 4 percent growth in overall JLR volumes in FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Motors fell 2.3 percent intraday Thursday after company reported weak sales number for JLR and Land Rover in the month of

September 2018.

The company's total September 2018 JLR UK sales were down 2.6 percent at 19,874 units against 20,403 units in the same month last year.

Its total Land Rover UK sales fell 3.8 percent at 12,827 units against 14,504 units, while Jaguar UK sales were up 2.1 percent at 7,047 units

versus 5,899 units, reported CNBC-TV18.

Research house Nomura believes that from September, expect global wholesale volume growth trajectory for JLR to improve. Currently it

factor in 4 percent growth in overall JLR volumes in FY19.

Nomura maintained buy call on stock with a target at Rs 356 per share and feels that healthy orderbook for I-Pace & XE’s ramp-up in China

should lead to a better H2.

At 13:47 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 223.15, down Rs 4.40, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.