Tata Motors slips 1% as JLR September sales disappoint

Share price of Tata Motors slipped more than 1 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted declines in its JLR sales numbers for the month of September.

In the month of September 2018 Tata Motors' total JLR US sales were down 7.2 percent at 9,006 units against 9,703 units in the same month last year.

Its total Jaguar US sales fell 38.1 percent at 2,040 units versus 3,296 units, while Land Rover US sales were up 8.7 percent at 6,966 units versus 6,407 units, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company's domestic sales in September 2018, grew by 20 percent at 64,598 units compared to 53,964 units over the previous year.

The cumulative domestic sales performance (April-September 2018) witnessed a strong growth of 40 percent with 339,352 units as compared to 242,787 units in the same period last year.

At 09:42 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 226.45, down Rs 2.80, or 1.22 percent on the BSE.

