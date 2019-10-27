Tata Motors shares surge 18% after Q2 numbers

Shares of Tata Motors jumped 18 percent on BSE on Muhurat trading on October 27 after the company reported a 79 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net loss at Rs 216.6 crore for the September quarter of FY2020.

A CNBC-TV18 poll projected a loss of Rs 990 crore for the company in Q2FY20.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,048.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company's British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover posted a pre-tax loss of 395 million pounds.

The performance of Land Rover improved during Q2FY20 as the revenue of this segment improved 8 percent to 6 billion pounds.

Jaguar's EBITDA margin stood at 13.8 percent which is among the highest in the last 16 quarters, the company claimed. EBIT margin came at 4.8 percent.

The group's consolidated revenue came in at Rs 65,432 crore, lower than Rs 71,981.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The sales number, however, was higher than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 63,434 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 7,045 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 5,401 crore, while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 10.8 percent.