App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors shares surge 18% after Q2 numbers

The performance of Land Rover improved during Q2FY20 as the revenue of this segment improved 8 percent to 6 billion pounds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Motors jumped 18 percent on BSE on Muhurat trading on October 27 after the company reported a 79 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net loss at Rs 216.6 crore for the September quarter of FY2020.

A CNBC-TV18 poll projected a loss of Rs 990 crore for the company in Q2FY20.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,048.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Close

The company's British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover posted a pre-tax loss of 395 million pounds.

related news

The performance of Land Rover improved during Q2FY20 as the revenue of this segment improved 8 percent to 6 billion pounds.

Jaguar's EBITDA margin stood at 13.8 percent which is among the highest in the last 16 quarters, the company claimed. EBIT margin came at 4.8 percent.

The group's consolidated revenue came in at Rs 65,432 crore, lower than Rs 71,981.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The sales number, however, was higher than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 63,434 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 7,045 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 5,401 crore, while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 10.8 percent.

Shares of Tata Motors traded 16.58 percent up at Rs 148 on BSE around 18:20 hours IST.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 27, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #BSE #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.