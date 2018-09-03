Tata Motors' shares gain 2% after August sales see 27% growth; Goldman Sachs cuts target to Rs 283

Shares of Tata Motors gained 2 percent on Monday morning as investors cheered the auto sales data for the month of August.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 273.00 and an intraday low of Rs 270.00.

The company reported 27 percent rise in its total sales for August at 58,262 units against 45,906 units during same period of last year.

The commercial vehicle sales grew 26 percent at 39,859 units against 31,566 units on a YoY basis.

Meanwhile, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) sold 12,715 units, a rise of 16 percent year on year, while the number of passenger vehicles sold were reported at 18,420 units. This implies a rise of 28 percent.

The company saw a huge jump of 78 percent in its exports for the month, rising to 5,478 units against 3,082 units in the previous year.

Research firm Goldman Sachs has a neutral rating on the stock and has cut the target to Rs 283 from Rs 340. It believes that a meaningful rally on the stock hinges on likely positive surprises at JLR. Goldman highlighted that pound’s depreciation against the dollar bodes well for JLR.

Further, it highlighted that the management is comfortable with EBIT guidance of 4 percent despite a weak start to the fiscal year. Having said that, the company has lowered FY19/20 JLR volumes by 13 percent for JLR due to back of end market weakness.

Meanwhile, it has also lowered operating profit estimates in FY19/20 by 16/8 percent as cost cut measures could raise margins. But it is raising the estimates by 8/20 percent for FY19/20 for its India business.

The stock gained 3 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it gained 4 percent. At 09:28 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 272.05, up Rs 4.95, or 1.85 percent, on the BSE.