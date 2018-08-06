App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors shares fall over 1% as JLR's UK sales in July decline sharply

The UK-based luxury car maker sold 6,077 units in month gone by, registering a 18.6 percent degrowth year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors share price fell more than a percent on Monday following weak Jaguar Land Rover sales data for July.



It has sold 7,465 units in same month last year.

During the recently concluded June quarter, Tata Motors slipped into the red for the first time in three years on a quarterly basis following a poor show by the two luxury brands. JLR's revenue from its biggest market China fell after the country changed the import tax structure, severely impacting margins. JLR's global sales last year grew by just 1.7 percent to 614,309 units.

Addressing concerns about the inadequate earnings of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran on last Friday stated that the luxury car maker will have to bring its costs down.

"Yes there is a cash flow issue. It is a good business but currently we have a more requirement of capex so we have to caliberate capex on one hand and on the other hand take the cost out so that we have higher operating cash flow. JLR is embarking upon a very cost cut plan so we need to cut costs. We are looking at every single way the company can be efficient," Chandrasekaran said at the company's 73rd annual general meeting.

At 15:12 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 255.10, down Rs 3.65, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 03:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

