172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|tata-motors-shares-fall-5-even-as-hsbc-upgrades-the-stock-and-raises-the-target-5816671.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors shares fall 5% even as HSBC upgrades the stock and raises the target

Tata Motors reported a 13.38 percent increase in total sales at 36,472 units in August.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Motors traded in the red after falling almost 5 percent in intraday trade on BSE on September 9.

Shares of the company declined even as global financial firm HSBC upgraded the stock to a 'buy' and increased the target price to Rs 200 from Rs 120.

As per CNBC-TV18, HSBC is of the view that the recovery in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) could create significant value.

Close

HSBC expects a reasonable reduction in the company's net debt over FY22 and FY23 and believes the CV cycle will bottom out in the coming months.

related news

HSBC said a leaner, focussed and profitable JLR is a positive for the stock.

Tata Motors reported a 13.38 percent increase in total sales at 36,472 units in August. The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in the same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement.

The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in the same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 21.6 percent to 35,420 units, from 29,140 units in August last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month rose by over two-fold to 18,583 units, as against 7,316 units in the same month last year.

However, the company reported a 28 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales last month at 17,889 units, as against 24,850 units in the year-ago period.

Shares of Tata Motors traded 3.97 percent lower at Rs 136.60 on BSE at 12:25 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.