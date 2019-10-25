Tata Motors shares fall 4% ahead of Q2 earnings

Motilal Oswal expects consolidated revenues to decline 12.3 percent YoY, resulting in a net loss of around Rs 1,480 crore in Q2FY20.
Shares of Tata Motors fell more than 4 percent on BSE on October 25 ahead of the automaker's September quarter earnings.
Brokerages feel the company may continue to report a loss in the quarter ended in September year-on-year (YoY), dented by weak business in India. But, sequentially, the performance may be better due to improvement at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
According to brokerages, the consolidated loss could be in the range of Rs 800-1,500 crore for the September quarter against a loss of Rs 1,048.8 crore in the year-ago period but could be far lower than the loss of Rs 3,680 crore in the June quarter.
Motilal Oswal expects consolidated revenues to decline 12.3 percent YoY, resulting in a net loss of around Rs 1,480 crore in Q2FY20. It sees JLR's (including JV) volume increasing by 3.2 percent YoY, and 14 percent QoQ, backed by performance in China.
Motilal Oswal and Prabhudas Lilladher expect a more than 30 percent decline in EBITDA YoY but see it increasing around 50 percent sequentially.Shares of Tata Motors were trading 4.31 percent down at Rs 127.70 on BSE at 1245 hours.
