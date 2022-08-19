Tata Motors shares drop 3% amid volatile market

Shares of Tata Motors on August 19 were trading nearly 3 percent lower than previous close at Rs 470.35 apiece on BSE amid a volatile market. During the late trading hours, the automaker's stock was down 2.85 percent at Rs 470.95 apiece on BSE and 3.02 percent lower at Rs 470.15 apiece on NSE.

The company's market-capitalisation also fell to Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

During the opening bell today, the equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, started the trade on a positive note, however, both the indices turned volatile during noon deals.

However, at the closing bell, Sensex plunged over 600 points snapping year's longest winning gains, and Nifty ended below 17,800.

Sensex ended 652 points or 1.08% at 59,646.15, and the Nifty was down 198.05 points or 1.10% at 17,758.45.

A depreciating rupee and rising crude prices in the international market capped the gains in domestic equities, traders had said.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.38 per cent lower at $96.21 per barrel.

Separately, Tata Motors had on 18 August announced that it has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period 12 years, as per the contract.