Tata Motors shares decline 4% on weak JLR sales in the UK

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover sold 2,171 vehicles in the United Kingdom in February 2021, CNBC-TV18 reported

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
Passenger and commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors share price fell 3.9 percent intraday on March 5 after JLR's United Kingdom sales showed double-digit decline.

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover sold 2,171 vehicles in the United Kingdom in February 2021 against 2,929 vehicles sold in same month last year, registering a 26 percent decline, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jaguar brand sales fell 60.6 percent year-on-year to 334 vehicles and Land Rover sales dropped 11.7 percent to 1,837 vehicles compared to the corresponding month.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors on first February said it registered domestic sales of 58,473 vehicles in February 2021, a growth of 54 percent over last year, while the total sales stood at 61,365 vehicles, compared to 40,619 units corresponding month last year.

Its total commercial vehicle sales grew by 21 percent year-on-year to 33,966 units and passenger vehicles sales jumped 119 percent YoY to 27,225 units in February 2021.

"February 2021 sales have been the highest ever sales for Tata Motors passenger vehicles in nearly 9 years (107 months)," said Tata Motors in its BSE filing.

At 13:43 hours IST, the stock was trading at Rs 326.85, down Rs 12.35, or 3.64 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors
first published: Mar 5, 2021 02:28 pm

