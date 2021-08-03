MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors share rises on hike in prices of passenger vehicles

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 360.65 on June 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 103 on August 3, 2020

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Tata Motors

Tata Motors share price rose nearly 1 percent in the early trade on August 3 after the company increased the prices of its passenger vehicles. The hike, "on an average of 0.8 percent, depending on the variant and model", kicks in from August 3, the company said in a release.

Tata Motors’ New Forever range will be protected from the increase for vehicles retailed on or before August 31, 2021,  the company said.

At 0915 hours, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 298.95, up Rs 2.15, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 360.65 on June 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 103 on August 3, 2020. It is trading 17.11 percent below its 52-week high and 190.24 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors
first published: Aug 3, 2021 09:30 am

