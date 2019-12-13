App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors share price up 6% as Boris Johnson wins UK election

Johnson's win ends the uncertainty over Brexit that will bring a huge relief to Tata Motors as the UK accounts for 20 percent of JLR sales.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors share price gained for the third consecutive session, rising 6 percent in the morning trade on December 13, amid hopes that the Brexit could happen by January as exit polls predicted a big win for Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the UK election.

The stock was the second top BSE gainer, rising more than 15 percent in three sessions. It was quoting at Rs 179.55, up Rs 6.20, or 3.58 percent, at 1058 hours.

"At this stage it does look as though this one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and take it forward," Johnson said.

Close

In the run-up to the polls, the Conservative leader had promised to get Britain out of the European Union by January 31 and a new trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020.

related news

The election is expected to end almost four years of uncertainty over Brexit.

The hope of a smooth divorce from the EU will bring certainty to the auto market, especially Tata Motors as the UK accounts for 20 percent of JLR sales.

In November, the UK-based luxury car maker reported strong retail sales, showing 11.2 percent MoM improvement.

JLR's retail sales increased to 46,542 units in November from 41,866 units in the previous nth, though year-on-year sales declined 3.4 percent due to weakness in the UK business that fell 3.1 percent MoM and 10.8 percent YoY.

Tata Elxsi, which provides design and technology services to Tata Motors, also gained nearly 4 percent intraday.

Not only these two but stocks such as Titagarh WagonsBalkrishna IndustriesMirza InternationalMastekFirstsource SolutionsApollo Tyres and Tata Steel also gained 1-9 percent.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.