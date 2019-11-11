Tata Motors share price gains as JLR reports double-digit growth in China sales

Shares of Tata Motors gained more than 1.5 percent at close on November 11 after Jaguar Land Rover reported double-digit growth in China sales.

"The automotive trading environment remains challenging globally. Against this background, it is all the more encouraging to see our China turnaround strategy and work with the local retailer network generating positive results as sales have improved in China for the fourth consecutive month," the company said in a statement.

The stock closed at Rs 172, up Rs 2.85, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

UK-based luxury carmaker JLR said its retail sales in October 2019 were down by 5.5 percent year-on-year to 41,866 vehicles, but sales continued to recover in China (up 16.2 percent year-on-year), the fourth consecutive month of double-digit sales growth in the region.

Overall, the retail sales were impacted by UK sales which fell 18.7 percent for the month YoY. Sales were relatively flat (down 0.3 percent) in North America and down in Europe (7.9 percent) and Overseas (10.8 percent), said the company in its release.