Tata Motors share price gains after Citi maintains buy

Share price of auto major Tata Motors gained a percent intraday on January 2 after global research firm Citi maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 200.

The firm has a positive stance on the JLR recovery while domestic commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle volumes remained weak in December.

CITI is of the view that the commercial vehicle industry in India is unlikely to recover very fast while on the other hand, and Tata Motors should maintain its dominance in the commercial vehicle segment. PV portfolio is improving but competition is escalating as well, it said.

The research firm sees strong JLR margin improvement along with better volume cadence.

Tata Motors on January 1 reported a 12 percent decline in total vehicle sales in the domestic market to 44,254 units in December. The company had sold 50,440 units in the same month in 2018, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 12,785 units as against 14,260 units in the same month previous year, down 10 percent, it added.

Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Mayank Pareek said, "Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimise the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BS-VI."