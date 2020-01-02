App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors share price gains after Citi maintains buy

CITI is of the view that the commercial vehicle industry in India is unlikely to recover very fast while on the other hand it should maintain its dominance in the commercial vehicle segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of auto major Tata Motors gained a percent intraday on January 2 after global research firm Citi maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 200.

The firm has a positive stance on the JLR recovery while domestic commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle volumes remained weak in December.

CITI is of the view that the commercial vehicle industry in India is unlikely to recover very fast while on the other hand, and Tata Motors should maintain its dominance in the commercial vehicle segment. PV portfolio is improving but competition is escalating as well, it said.

Close

The research firm sees strong JLR margin improvement along with better volume cadence.

related news

Tata Motors on January 1 reported a 12 percent decline in total vehicle sales in the domestic market to 44,254 units in December. The company had sold 50,440 units in the same month in 2018, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 12,785 units as against 14,260 units in the same month previous year, down 10 percent, it added.

Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Mayank Pareek said, "Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimise the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BS-VI."

The stock price zoomed over 61 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 186.45, up Rs 2.05, or 1.11 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 187.40 and an intraday low of Rs 184.80.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.