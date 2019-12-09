Tata Motors share price gains 3% on improved November JLR sales in China

Tata Motors share price gained 3 percent in the morning trade on December 9 after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a consistent improvement in China sales for the fifth consecutive month in November.

The stock has rallied 35 percent in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 164.30, up Rs 2.80, or 1.73 percent, on the BSE at 1154 hours.

The UK-based luxury carmaker announced retail sales of 46,542 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in November 2019, down 3.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

"Sales were down in the UK (-10.8 percent reflecting lower industry and lower incentives on selected models), Europe (-16.8 percent, largely reflecting higher sales a year ago ahead of tax changes in certain jurisdictions), and Overseas (-16.7 percent, largely Russia and MENA)," Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

However, sales continued to improve in China (up 29 percent year-on-year), marking the fifth consecutive month of double-digit growth in the region, it said.

North America, too, grew (4.9 percent), achieving best-ever November sales.

"Model highlights include the new Range Rover Evoque (up 25.2 percent), the refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport (up 4.4 percent and just launching in China), as well as the Land Rover Discovery (up 15.5 percent) and Range Rover Sport (up 4.8 percent)," it said.

Land Rover retail sales in November were 5.5 percent higher at 35,078 vehicles YoY but Jaguar sales fell 23.1 percent YoY to 11,464 in the month gone by.