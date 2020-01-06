Tata Motors share price falls 3% on decline in JLR US Dec sales

Jaguar's US sales dropped 4.4 percent to 3,311 vehicles in December 2019 YoY.
Shares of Tata Motors dropped 2.7 percent intraday on January 6 after Jaguar Land Rover reported degrowth in its US sales for December month.
JLR sold 13,801 vehicles in the US during December 2019, which fell by 2 percent compared to 14,079 vehicles sold in same month last year, dented by its both segments.
Jaguar's US sales dropped 4.4 percent to 3,311 vehicles in December 2019 YoY while Land Rover's sales declined 1.2 percent to 10,490 vehicles during the same month YoY.
The stock was quoting at Rs 186.90, down Rs 4.15, or 2.17 percent on the BSE at 1205 hours IST.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 12:34 pm