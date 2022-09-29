Tata Motors screams as new Tiago EV electrifies shares

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd surged as much as four per cent on Thursday as brokerage firms turned bullish on the new Tiago EV, boosting investor sentiment.

At 10:09 am, the stock was trading at Rs 408.75, up 2.4 percent on the BSE.

On Wednesday, Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV, an electric vehicle of its popular hatchback Tiago, starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with the top model costing Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nomura said this model has become India’s first electric premium hatchback offering.

The company will start accepting bookings for this model from October 10 with a booking amount of Rs 21,000, and would commence delivery from January 2023.

“Tiago EV overall is a very strong package of premium features and attractive pricing,” Nomura said.

The foreign brokerage firm expects the introductory pricing of the new model to attract a larger consumer base who might not have considered EV as a viable option.

“In our view, the car has the potential to become the best-selling EV in India,” Nomura pointed out.

Meanwhile, Jefferies believes that Tata Motors has potential to gain market share as EV adoption rises whereas ICICI Direct Research is of the opinion that the newly launched model would help the automobile major retain its leadership position in the electric passenger vehicle space.

ICICI Direct Research explained Tiago EV comes across as the most affordable EV car offering domestically and is around Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Tiago with payback period pegged at about three to five years. Tiago EV contains some premium offerings like leather seats, auto folding ORM, etc. in addition to standard ICE variant, it added.

“Overall, we believe the company has worked upon energy density in this model by providing more range in a relatively smaller battery size,” the domestic brokerage firm said.

Jefferies that has a ‘buy’ call on the auto stock with a target price of Rs 540 is of the opinion that the new Tiago EV offers an attractive proposition.

EVs now form 8 percent of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle volumes in India, Jefferies added.

“We maintain our view that every 1% market share gain in passenger vehicles has the potential to add Rs 5,000 crore to the market cap of the company,” Nomura said while maintaining its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 520.