Tata Motors rises as China market revival fuels hope for JLR business

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Tata Motors rose on July 7 on the back of strong gains for Chinese automobile manufacturers earlier in the day.

Chinese automobile and auto ancillary stocks soared today after authorities in the country vowed to support auto consumption in the country going ahead. The Chinese auto industry faced several challenges in 2022 due to the unprecedented lockdowns in major parts of the country owing to a fresh Covid-19 outbreak and continued shortage of semiconductors.

The country’s State Council Information Office had earlier in the day underscored the importance of promoting sales of new-energy vehicles and extending the exemption of purchase tax on electric cars, a Bloomberg report said.

Recent buoyancy in the Chinese car market has made investors hopeful of strong growth going ahead. In the last week of June, retail automobile sales in China jumped 28 percent on a month-on-month basis and 33 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a Barron’s report.

The improvement in the Chinese car market will be music to the ears of executives at Tata Motors’ subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, given that a major chunk of the company’s sales come from China.

A revival in the world’s largest car market will help offset rising concerns over demand in the US and European Union, two economies that appear to be heading for an economic slowdown owing to high energy prices.

However, the continued shortage of semiconductors has been an impediment for JLR, given that it has hampered production and left the company unable to meet demands. While the management has indicated hope of an easing in shortage in the second half of 2022-23, the shortage is likely to drag in 2023.

At home, the domestic car market has been kind to Tata Motors as it reported a 4 percent month-on-month, and 87 percent year-on-year, growth in sales in June. Overall, passenger vehicles sales in the June quarter have risen 102 percent on year to 130,125 units for the company.