English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Tata Motors rises 2% on JLR’s Nvidia deal, JP Morgan’s bullish view

    The deal is expected to accelerate JLR’s transition towards software-enabled electric cars and autonomous driving

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 17, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Tata Motors rose 1.7% on February 17 as investors cheered the announcement of arm Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) multi-year strategic partnership with the world’s largest producer of graphic and artificial intelligence (AI) chips, Nvidia.

    As per a statement by Nvidia, the company has tied up with JLR to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems and AI-enabled services for the customers of the carmaker.

    “Starting in 2025, all new JLR vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE™ software-defined platform — delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems,” a statement by Nvidia said.

    The move is expected to accelerate JLR’s transition towards software-enabled electric cars and autonomous driving.

    Besides the partnership with Nvidia, the stock reacted positively to brokerage firm JP Morgan India’s initiation of coverage on the scrip with an ‘overweight’ rating.

    Close

    Related stories

    The brokerage firm set a price target of Rs 630 for the stock, implying gains of close to 27 percent from February 16’s closing price. JP Morgan believes that Tata Motors is well on track to meet its zero net debt target by 2023-24 and has demonstrated commitment to structurally strengthening the Indian and JLR business.

    The brokerage firm has also set out a ‘bull case’ price target of Rs 783 for the stock. JP Morgan believes that the stock could attain that target if Tata Motors sees an acceleration in demand for electric vehicles in the homes market.

    Tata Motors has indicated that it will launch up to 10 electric car models over the next four to five years in the domestic market as it looks to capture the major share of a burgeoning new market amid a government push for electrification of India’s automobile fleet.

    At 9:30 am, shares of Tata Motors were up 1.7 percent at Rs 507.4 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors Limited
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 09:43 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.