Tata Motors rises 2% on JLR’s Nvidia deal, JP Morgan’s bullish view

Shares of Tata Motors rose 1.7% on February 17 as investors cheered the announcement of arm Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) multi-year strategic partnership with the world’s largest producer of graphic and artificial intelligence (AI) chips, Nvidia.

As per a statement by Nvidia, the company has tied up with JLR to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems and AI-enabled services for the customers of the carmaker.

“Starting in 2025, all new JLR vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE™ software-defined platform — delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems,” a statement by Nvidia said.

The move is expected to accelerate JLR’s transition towards software-enabled electric cars and autonomous driving.

Besides the partnership with Nvidia, the stock reacted positively to brokerage firm JP Morgan India’s initiation of coverage on the scrip with an ‘overweight’ rating.

The brokerage firm set a price target of Rs 630 for the stock, implying gains of close to 27 percent from February 16’s closing price. JP Morgan believes that Tata Motors is well on track to meet its zero net debt target by 2023-24 and has demonstrated commitment to structurally strengthening the Indian and JLR business.

The brokerage firm has also set out a ‘bull case’ price target of Rs 783 for the stock. JP Morgan believes that the stock could attain that target if Tata Motors sees an acceleration in demand for electric vehicles in the homes market.

Tata Motors has indicated that it will launch up to 10 electric car models over the next four to five years in the domestic market as it looks to capture the major share of a burgeoning new market amid a government push for electrification of India’s automobile fleet.

At 9:30 am, shares of Tata Motors were up 1.7 percent at Rs 507.4 on the National Stock Exchange.

