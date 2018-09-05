App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors rises more than 3% as JLR UK sales in August jump 66% at 3,444 units

Tata Motors' August JLR UK sales was up 66 percent at 3,444 units against 2,077 units in the same month last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Motors rose 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday as company's JLR sales increased by 66 percent and 2 percent in UK and US market, respectively.

Tata Motors' August JLR UK sales was up 66 percent at 3,444 units against 2,077 units in the same month last year.

In the month of August Tata Motors JLR sold 9,648 units, growth of 2 percent, in the US market. However, Jaguar US sales was down 20 percent at 2,469 units. Its total Land Rover US sales was up 14 percent at 7,179 units, YoY.

In Indian market, company has reported 27 percent rise in its total sales for August at 58,262 units against 45,906 units during same period of last year.
 The commercial vehicle sales grew 26 percent at 39,859 units against 31,566 units on a YoY basis.

Meanwhile, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) sold 12,715 units, a rise of 16 percent year on year, while the number of passenger vehicles sold were reported at 18,420 units. This implies a rise of 28 percent.

At 15:27 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 268.60, up Rs 6.55, or 2.50 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 03:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.