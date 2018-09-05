Tata Motors rises more than 3% as JLR UK sales in August jump 66% at 3,444 units

Shares of Tata Motors rose 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday as company's JLR sales increased by 66 percent and 2 percent in UK and US market, respectively.

Tata Motors' August JLR UK sales was up 66 percent at 3,444 units against 2,077 units in the same month last year.

In the month of August Tata Motors JLR sold 9,648 units, growth of 2 percent, in the US market. However, Jaguar US sales was down 20 percent at 2,469 units. Its total Land Rover US sales was up 14 percent at 7,179 units, YoY.

The commercial vehicle sales grew 26 percent at 39,859 units against 31,566 units on a YoY basis.

In Indian market, company has reported 27 percent rise in its total sales for August at 58,262 units against 45,906 units during same period of last year.

Meanwhile, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) sold 12,715 units, a rise of 16 percent year on year, while the number of passenger vehicles sold were reported at 18,420 units. This implies a rise of 28 percent.

At 15:27 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 268.60, up Rs 6.55, or 2.50 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil