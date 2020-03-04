App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors reports production cut in February, share price down 4%

The coronavirus outbreak has hit its India production due to supply-chain challenges from China, the company has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Tata Motors cracked nearly 4 percent in the morning trade on BSE on March 4, a day after the company reported a 34.42 percent cut in production in February 2020 due to coronavirus.

The company produced 37,826 units in the month against 56,826 vehicles in the year-ago period.

The passenger vehicle production fell 32 percent year-on-year (YoY). The commercial vehicle volume, too, registered a 35 percent YoY decline led by a drop of 45.8 percent in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles and a 29.4 percent drop in the light commercial vehicle segment.

Close

Tata Motors admits that the outbreak of coronavirus has hit its India production due to supply-chain challenges from China.

related news

The company reported a decline of 34 percent in domestic sales at 38,002 units in February.

Tata Motors share price was 3.76 percent down at Rs 125.50 on BSE at 1105 hours.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 11:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.