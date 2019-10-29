Tata Motors Q2 earnings lift mood as all auto stocks among sector index rally

Shares of Tata Motors rallied 15 percent intraday on October 29 after strong operating performance in Q2FY20, which lifted mood of the entire auto sector. As a result, the Nifty Auto index itself climbed more than 3.5 percent.

The stock had rallied 16.5 percent on Muhurat trading day (October 27) also, taking two-day gains to 34 percent. Motherson Sumi Systems , the global auto ancillary player, was the second biggest gainer in Auto index, showing more than 10 percent upside.

Bosch, Ashok Leyland, Exide Industries, MRF, M&M, Bharat Forge, TVS Motor, Apollo Tyre, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, and Amara Raja Batteries gained 2-6 percent. Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto rose 1.6 percent each at the time of publishing this copy.

Tata Motors reported consolidated loss of Rs 216 crore for quarter ended in September, which was quite better than expectations. A poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 saw loss at Rs 990 crore for the quarter.

The standalone business was much weaker than expected due to the slump in commercial vehicle business. But, Jaguar Land Rover, which gives huge business to Tata Motors, reported strong earnings at the operating level.

JLR EBITDA margin during the quarter stood at 13.8 percent, the highest in the last 16 quarters against analyst expectations of 8.6 percent. IT posted profit before tax of Rs 621 crore in Q2FY20 against loss of Rs 823 crore YoY because of the improvement in China on back of better operational metrics.

The cost cutting program 'Project Charge' delivered 2.2 billion pound profit improvement so far.

In a conference call, Tata Motors maintained its guidance of 3-4 percent EBIT margin in FY20-21 and the management sounded more confident about remaining profitable in second half of FY20 and guided for gradual improvement in China volumes.

"We will achieve 500 million pound of benefits in second half of FY20 due to cost cutting Project Charge and will continue cost saving beyond FY20," the company said.

Global brokerages upgraded their rating on stock, as well as the increased target price, after the Q2 earnings report card.