Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi take a hit on BMW guidance tweak

Share prices of auto companies which earn major revenue from global business hit badly on Wednesday after German automaker BMW lowered its full year revenue as well as profit guidance.

The share price of Tata Motors, which owns luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover, fell as much as 4.6 percent. Anto ancillary company Motherson Sumi Systems, which gets around 5 percent of revenues from BMW, cracked 7.5 percent intraday to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 244.50, taking total fall to around 20 percent in September.

In last one year, Tata Motors corrected 43 percent and Motherson Sumi lost 24 percent.

German carmaker BMW on Tuesday warned its pre-tax profit would fall this year, against earlier expectations for a flat outcome, and cut its profit margin guidance for cars, blaming intense price competition following new emissions rules.

International trade tensions, which have given rise to import tariffs, are also fuelling market uncertainty, BMW said. As a result, full-year pre-tax profit is expected to moderately fall, rather than remain on a par with last year.

The operating margin in BMW's automotive division is now expected to be at least 7 percent, rather than in line with the group's target corridor of at least 8-10 percent, BMW added.

Automotive revenues are now expected to fall slightly from the 88.6 billion euros ($104.4 billion at the current exchange rate) it generated last year, the company said. It previously told investors sales would rise.

Sanjay Sinha, Founder of Citrus Advisors said globally trade tariff war will have some impact on auto demand and realisation in many of geographies, but currency depreciation is positive for export-oriented auto ancillary companies.

Tata Motors has been under pressure for almost a year now due to too much volatility in JLR's profitability and also in sales volumes.

At 12:40 hours IST, Tata Motors share price was quoting at Rs 233.50, down Rs 7.40, or 3.07 percent and Motherson Sumi Systems was trading at Rs 254.45, down Rs 9.90, or 3.75 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies)