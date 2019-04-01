App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors jumps 6% on expectations of improved financial results in Q4

Tata Motors expects significant positive cashflow in the fourth quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Remaining true to its lineage, the new 8-speed automatic F-Type can go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250kmph.
Remaining true to its lineage, the new 8-speed automatic F-Type can go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250kmph.
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors shares rallied 5.6 percent in the morning trade on April 1 after the company said it expects improved financial results in March quarter.

The stock was one of the worst performers in last one year, falling 46 percent on JLR concerns. It was quoting at Rs 183.45, up Rs 9.15, or 5.25 percent on the BSE, at 0948 hours IST.

After disappointed by S&P's decision to downgrade Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, on March 29, reaffirmed that it expects improved financial results in the fourth quarter period to March 31, 2019, compared to the first nine months of the financial year.

It also expects significant positive cashflow in the fourth quarter.

related news

Jaguar Land Rover is continuing to execute its product plans and project charge turnaround strategy to deliver 2.5 billion pound of cashflow improvements by March 2020, Tata Motors said.

On March 28, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the credit rating of Tata Motors and its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The rating agency cited weakness in profitability of JLR as the main reason for downgrading credit rating of Tata Motors and its British arm.

S&P cut its rating on senior unsecured notes of JLR and Tata Motors to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

In addition, the Tata Group firm, on March 29, sold its shareholding in TAL to TASL at an enterprise value of Rs 625 crore for the aerospace business and acquired the non-aerospace business from TAL at a value of Rs 10 lakh.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pope Francis Promises 'Healing' of Church Amid Sex Abuse Scandal, Assu ...

Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Ga ...

PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Compa ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home t ...

In Hidden Mountain Air Base, Albania Stores MiG Jets for Sale

Twitter in Love With Celebrity Interview of Overexcited Anchor with Bo ...

OPINION | How BJP Has Forced Mamata Banerjee to Rethink Equations With ...

New Japanese Imperial Era Takes Poetic Turn, to be Called Reiwa from M ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

India to be among top-10 media markets by 2021: Study

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains at opening, Nifty above 11,650; Ni ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 1: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, auto ...

Top brokerage calls for April 1: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank top picks fo ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump H ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Vijay Mallya tries to obfuscate again: Attachment of assets worth Rs 1 ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee: Chuck Russell had faith in Jim Carrey, The ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer sweeps aside struggling John Isner in final ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the class ...

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

IPL 2019 highlights, SRH vs RCB: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Moha ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.