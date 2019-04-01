Tata Motors jumps 6% on expectations of improved financial results in Q4

Remaining true to its lineage, the new 8-speed automatic F-Type can go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250kmph.

Tata Motors shares rallied 5.6 percent in the morning trade on April 1 after the company said it expects improved financial results in March quarter.

The stock was one of the worst performers in last one year, falling 46 percent on JLR concerns. It was quoting at Rs 183.45, up Rs 9.15, or 5.25 percent on the BSE, at 0948 hours IST.

After disappointed by S&P's decision to downgrade Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, on March 29, reaffirmed that it expects improved financial results in the fourth quarter period to March 31, 2019, compared to the first nine months of the financial year.

It also expects significant positive cashflow in the fourth quarter.

Jaguar Land Rover is continuing to execute its product plans and project charge turnaround strategy to deliver 2.5 billion pound of cashflow improvements by March 2020, Tata Motors said.

On March 28, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the credit rating of Tata Motors and its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The rating agency cited weakness in profitability of JLR as the main reason for downgrading credit rating of Tata Motors and its British arm.

S&P cut its rating on senior unsecured notes of JLR and Tata Motors to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

In addition, the Tata Group firm, on March 29, sold its shareholding in TAL to TASL at an enterprise value of Rs 625 crore for the aerospace business and acquired the non-aerospace business from TAL at a value of Rs 10 lakh.