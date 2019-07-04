App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors rallies 3% after JLR shows improvement in UK sales

The slowdown and change in the emmission norms in Europe dampened the growth of JLR for several quarters, which partly caused a 38 percent decline in stock in last one year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Motors gained 3 percent intraday on July 4 after its luxury car maker JLR showed improvement in UK sales, though on a low base.

UK-based Jaguar Land Rover sold 9,433 vehicles in June, higher by 5 percent over 8,984 vehicles sold in the same month previous year.

The growth was driven by Land Rover segment that reported a 7.8 percent growth year-on-year.

Close

JLR sold 6,495 units of Land Rover against 6,024 units sold in the corresponding month last year. However, Jaguar sales fell 0.7 percent to 2,938 units in June YoY.

The slowdown and change in the emmission norms in Europe dampened the growth of JLR for several quarters, which partly caused a 38 percent decline in stock in last one year.

The stock was quoting at Rs 167.20, up Rs 4.85, or 2.99 percent on the BSE at 1356 hours IST.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.