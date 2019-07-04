Tata Motors rallies 3% after JLR shows improvement in UK sales

Shares of Tata Motors gained 3 percent intraday on July 4 after its luxury car maker JLR showed improvement in UK sales, though on a low base.

UK-based Jaguar Land Rover sold 9,433 vehicles in June, higher by 5 percent over 8,984 vehicles sold in the same month previous year.

The growth was driven by Land Rover segment that reported a 7.8 percent growth year-on-year.

JLR sold 6,495 units of Land Rover against 6,024 units sold in the corresponding month last year. However, Jaguar sales fell 0.7 percent to 2,938 units in June YoY.

The slowdown and change in the emmission norms in Europe dampened the growth of JLR for several quarters, which partly caused a 38 percent decline in stock in last one year.

The stock was quoting at Rs 167.20, up Rs 4.85, or 2.99 percent on the BSE at 1356 hours IST.