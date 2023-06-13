Tata Motors' JLR poised for strong growth; stock gains 7% in 10 sessions

The uptrend across JLR and India business shall drive a revenue CAGR of 15% over FY23–25.

Tata Motors is witnessing a surge in investor sentiment on a positive outlook for its luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which has projected annual revenues of £28 billion in fiscal 2024 against £22.81 billion clocked a year back, and a growing domestic business.

Shares of Tata Motors have gained 7.6 percent in the last 10 trading sessions.

At 11:02 am, Tata Motors' share price was quoting Rs 566 apiece, up 0.3 percent from the previous day's close.

JLR was a key factor behind Tata Motors' poor performance in the recent past.

Follow our market blog for all the live action

Brokerage firms tracking the sector have said that the outlook remains bright for Tata Motors. Nuvama Institutional Equities, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies Securities have retained a 'buy' or 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 and Rs 700, respectively.

Here are some key factors that are building a positive outlook for the company.

Eyeing profitability

JLR has brought down its break-even production levels by 50 percent in FY23 and plans to stop vehicle assembly at the Castle Bromwich plant as Jaguar moves to a new all-electric platform. Analysts believe this decision will improve the company's utilisation levels. It has already reduced the number of platforms to seven from nine and is set to bring it to three, once the EV strategy is executed.

Moreover, the luxury car segment is working on partnerships for battery sourcing with Agratas, a subsidiary of the Tata Group setting up plants in India and Europe.

“The uptrend across JLR and India business shall drive a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent over FY23-FY25. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin is poised to grow 6 percent in FY24 and 10 percent in FY25 backed by better scalability, a favourable product mix, and rationalisation of its manufacturing facilities,” Nuvama said in its report on the company.

Also read: Tata Motors to invest $2 billion, roll out 6-7 passenger vehicles by 2027

JLR's semiconductor issues are also easing, driving a big turnaround in operational and financial performance, Jefferies stated.

Tapping the EV market

JLR management expects EV contribution to the total volume to touch 20 percent by FY26. "The first EV Range Rover launch has been planned for 2024 while the Jaguar pure-electric launch is scheduled for 2025," the Nuvama report stated. The firm also said that with the increase in EV share, it is expected that JLR will achieve CO2 emission compliance by 2028 as the segment will help cut blended emissions. This means that credit purchases would not be required to offset excess emissions.

Indian business poised for growth

Analysts at Jefferies have said that Tata Motors' Indian business is benefiting from a good demand cycle and improving passenger vehicle (PV) franchises. The largest EV player in the country has taken an early lead in the PV segment with its SUV-focused strategy and product styling.

The commercial vehicle segment, comprising trucks and mini-trucks, is expected to grow at 7 percent in FY24 and 11 percent in FY25, a jump of 400 basis points.

While the coming quarters look promising for the automobile company, brokerage firms say that certain risks could hamper estimates. Supply chain constraints emerging out of geopolitical tensions and global recessionary fears, a spike in commodity prices, and lower-than-expected growth in India due to a slowdown in macros or deficient rainfall season are some of the headwinds noted by Jefferies in its report.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.