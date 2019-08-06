Tata Motors hits 52-week low on rating downgrades by ICRA

Shares of Tata Motors touched a 52-week low of Rs 121.85, down 1.5 percent intraday on August 6 after ICRA downgraded the auotmaker's rating, citing weakening of the financial profile of its British luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover.

The credit rating agency downgraded Tata Motor's long term loans, long-term fund-based facilities and non-convertible debenture programme to AA- from AA, with outlook remaining negative.

However, the agency reaffirmed the rating as A1+ on commercial paper programme and short-term programme.