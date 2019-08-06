App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors hits 52-week low on rating downgrades by ICRA

The reason behind the rating downgrade is the weakening of financial profile at Jaguar Land Rover business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Tata Motors touched a 52-week low of Rs 121.85, down 1.5 percent intraday on August 6 after ICRA downgraded the auotmaker's rating, citing weakening of the financial profile of its British luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover.

The credit rating agency downgraded Tata Motor's long term loans, long-term fund-based facilities and non-convertible debenture programme to AA- from AA, with outlook remaining negative.

However, the agency reaffirmed the rating as A1+ on commercial paper programme and short-term programme.

Close
At 12:27 hours, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 122.90, down Rs 0.85, or 0.69 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 12:53 pm

