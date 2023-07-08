Tata Motors global sales rise 5% in Q1 on the back of 30% surge in JLR volume

.

Tata Motors has announced that its global wholesales number, including Jaguar Land Rover, increased 5 percent year-on-year to 3,22,159 vehicles in the first quarter of FY24.

Global wholesale of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 stood at 88,456, down 15 percent from a year back, the company said.

For passenger vehicles, the global offtake jumped 8 percent to 140,450, higher over last year.

Jaguar wholesale for the quarter stood at 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale for the quarter were 82,929 vehicles. Both the luxury arms together clocked in 93,253 units, up 30 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The automaker on July 7 said that JLR's order book remained strong with over 185,000 client orders at quarter end, as chip and other supply constraints continue to improve. Demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender were particularly strong as they made up 76 percent of the order book.

Based on preliminary cash balances, JLR also expects to report positive free cash flow of over £400 million in the first quarter of FY24.

Foreign broking firm Jefferies expects both JLR and India businesses to perform well in FY24, driving strong earnings growth and deleveraging. "By FY25, we expect EBITDA to be 2.1x of FY23, EPS to rise to an all-time high, and the auto balance sheet to turn to net cash. Our FY24-25 EBITDA and EPS are 11-12 percent and 40 percent above Street, respectively," the firm said in a note last month.

The stock touched an all-time high level of Rs 624.80 on the NSE on July 7 and closed over 3.6 percent higher. In a separate exchange filing, the company said it will announce its June quarter results on July 27.

