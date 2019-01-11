App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors gains despite weak JLR sales numbers

JLR said it will cut 4,500 jobs worldwide, hurt by slowing China sales and uncertainty in the UK after Brexit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Tata Motors rose over 1 percent in early trade despite reporting weak Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales in 2018.

The stock gained as much as 1.1 percent on the BSE in early trade, quoting at Rs 187.55.

The automobile manufacturer sold 5.92 lakh units of JLR in 2018, down 4.6 percent from last year.

In December 2018, Tata Motors sold 52,160 units of JLR, a drop of 6.4 percent from last year.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:31 am

