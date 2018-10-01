Tata Motors gains 3% on strong September auto sales numbers

Shares of Tata Motors gained 3 percent intraday Monday after company reported strong sales numbers for the month ended September 2018.

The company in the domestic market sold 64,250 units, up 20 percent, compared to 53,964 units over the previous year.

The cumulative domestic sales performance (April-September 2018) for Tata Motors witnessed a strong growth of 40 percent with 3,39,186 units as compared to 2,42,787 units in the same period last year.

Its domestic commercial vehicle sales was up 26 percent at 46,169 units, while domestic passenger vehicle sales was up 6.6 percent at 18,429 units.

Exports grew 35 percent at 5,250 units against 3,887 units.

At 14:44 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 229.50, up Rs 6.05, or 2.71 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil