English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Tata Motors gains 3% on hike in commercial vehicle prices

    The increase in prices—in the range of 2-2.5 percent—will come into effect from April 1 and has been necessitated by a spike in commodity prices, the company has said

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tata Motors' share price gained nearly 3 percent on March 22 after the vehicle maker announced a hike in the price of its commercial vehicles from April 1.

    The stock closed at Rs 440.30 on the BSE, rising 2.89 percent but is still 18 percent away from its 52-week high.

    "An increase in price in the range of 2-2.5 percent will come into effect from 1st April 2022 across the range, depending upon individual model and variant," India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer said in an exchange filing on March 22.

    Tata Motors' decision follows a significant spike in prices of industrial metals, including steel and aluminium, used in making commercial vehicles. This is the first price hike by the company in 2022.

    "The increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, in addition to higher costs of other raw materials, has incited this price hike of commercial vehicles," the company said.

    Close
    While the company has initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimized price hike, it said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 04:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.