App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors domestic passenger vehicle sales dip 58% in August

In the commercial vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its total sales were down 45 percent at 21,824 units last month as against 39,859 units in August 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 58 percent decline in its domestic passenger vehicle sales at 7,316 units in August.

The company had sold 17,351 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said the market continued to be challenging, but the company has focused on improving its retail sales, which saw an uptick of 42 percent.

Close

“We are hopeful that the recently announced financial package by finance minister will help in improving the liquidity of market and to reduce the ownership cost. This will certainly help the industry to revive and drive the growth,” he added

related news

In the commercial vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its total sales were down 45 percent at 21,824 units last month as against 39,859 units in August 2018.

Tata Motors President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit Girish Wagh said subdued demand sentiment due to poor freight availability, lower freight rates and general slowdown in economy continued to hamper demand of commercial vehicles.

“System stock reduction through retail focus and aligning production will continue to be our approach, while cautiously monitoring the market in these challenging times,” he said, adding as a result, retail sales are estimated to be ahead of wholesale by over 25 percent in August.

“We are looking forward to a positive impact of the recently announced stimulus package by the government,” Wagh said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Business #Tata Motors

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.