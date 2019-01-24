App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors dips nearly 4% as CLSA retains sell call, sees 17% downside

JLR volumes remain under pressure, CLSA said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors shares declined 3.6 percent intraday Thursday after global brokerage firm CLSA remained bearish on the stock on weak JLR sales volumes.

The stock was quoting at Rs 174.50, down Rs 5.75, or 3.19 percent on the BSE, at 12:43 hours IST.

The research house has maintained sell call on the stock with a price target of Rs 150, implying nearly 17 percent downside from January 23's levels.

Tata's India business value has cyclically peaked, CLSA said, adding Brexit uncertainty has been rising with no deal thus far and March deadline is approaching.

On the other side, JLR volumes remain under pressure, the research house said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.