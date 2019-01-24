Tata Motors dips nearly 4% as CLSA retains sell call, sees 17% downside

Tata Motors shares declined 3.6 percent intraday Thursday after global brokerage firm CLSA remained bearish on the stock on weak JLR sales volumes.

The stock was quoting at Rs 174.50, down Rs 5.75, or 3.19 percent on the BSE, at 12:43 hours IST.

The research house has maintained sell call on the stock with a price target of Rs 150, implying nearly 17 percent downside from January 23's levels.

Tata's India business value has cyclically peaked, CLSA said, adding Brexit uncertainty has been rising with no deal thus far and March deadline is approaching.

On the other side, JLR volumes remain under pressure, the research house said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.