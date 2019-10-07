App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 03:29 PM IST

Tata Motors dips 3% after JLR's UK sales decline in September

Shares of Tata Motors slipped 3 percent intraday on October 7 after Jaguar Land Rover's UK sales dropped in September.

The stock has plunged 42 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 116.90, down Rs 2.65, or 2.22 percent, on the BSE at 1500 hours.

The luxury car-maker sold 18,843 units in United Kingdom in September 2019, down 5.2 percent compared to 19,874 units sold in the same month last year.

Jaguar sales were down 14.1 percent year-on-year to 6,052 units and Land Rover dipped 0.3 percent to 12,791 vehicles in the month gone by.

Last week, Tata Motors reported 48 percent decline in its total sales (passenger as well as commercial vehicles) at 36,376 units in September compared to the same period last year.

Total domestic sales were down 50 percent at 32,376 units YoY in September, while passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market dropped to 8,097 vehicles, 56 percent down compared to the corresponding month last year.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market also dropped to 24,279 units, down 47 percent in comparison to September 2018.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

