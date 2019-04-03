App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors climbs 3% as JLR US sales grow sequentially

Jaguar sales in the US grew by 12.9 percent year-on-year to 3,679 units while Land Rover sales declined 13.5 percent to 9,492 units in March.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors shares gained 3 percent intraday on April 3 after JLR US sales showed sequential improvement in March.

The stock rallied more than 8 percent and surpassed Rs 200 levels in previous session. It was quoting at Rs 204.95, up Rs 2.15, or 1.06 percent on the BSE, at 11:24 hours IST.

UK-based luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover sold 13,171 units in March 2019, lower by 7.5 percent compared to 14,232 units sold in same month last year.

But, on a sequential basis (month-on-month), sales increased by 13.4 percent in the North America market. JLR, with 25 percent of sales from the US market, had sold 11,616 units in February 2019.

Jaguar sales in the US grew by 12.9 percent year-on-year to 3,679 units while Land Rover sales declined 13.5 percent to 9,492 units in March.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport saw best US monthly sales levels in March, growing 26 percent to 2,503 units and 48 percent to 3,330 units.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JLR #Tata Motors

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Japan Display to Supply OLED Screens For Apple Watch: Report

Ready to 'Tell the Truth' About Events, Says Carlos Ghosn on Twitter

John Oliver Reveals Shocking Details of How WWE Treats Its Wrestlers, ...

In Arunachal, PM Narendra Modi Tears Into Congress Manifesto, Calls it ...

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to Go on Trial Over 1MDB Scandal Tomor ...

Delhi Govt Seeks Month's Time to Grant Sanction to Prosecute Kanhaiya ...

Amid Breakup Rumours With Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal Confirms He is ...

Here's Why Soni Razdan Said She'd Be Happy to Move to Pakistan

Congress Finalises Six Candidates for Haryana, Likely to Field Deepend ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

SC decision against RBI’s February 12 circular a setback, say analys ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

OTT streaming explodes in rural India thanks to Jio

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

S&P revises Tata Steel's outlook to positive

Top buy-sell calls by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakk ...

Polycab India to raise around Rs 1,345 crore through IPO

Congress Manifesto 2019: Party covers bases in J&K, but misses trick b ...

Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CP ...

P Chidambaram is wrong to compare Ayushman Bharat with NYAY; there are ...

Brexit crisis: Theresa May seeks further delay to 12 April deadline to ...

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; right ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, confirms ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...

Election Commission can’t halt the release of PM Narendra Modi biopi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.