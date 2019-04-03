Tata Motors climbs 3% as JLR US sales grow sequentially

Tata Motors shares gained 3 percent intraday on April 3 after JLR US sales showed sequential improvement in March.

The stock rallied more than 8 percent and surpassed Rs 200 levels in previous session. It was quoting at Rs 204.95, up Rs 2.15, or 1.06 percent on the BSE, at 11:24 hours IST.

UK-based luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover sold 13,171 units in March 2019, lower by 7.5 percent compared to 14,232 units sold in same month last year.

But, on a sequential basis (month-on-month), sales increased by 13.4 percent in the North America market. JLR, with 25 percent of sales from the US market, had sold 11,616 units in February 2019.

Jaguar sales in the US grew by 12.9 percent year-on-year to 3,679 units while Land Rover sales declined 13.5 percent to 9,492 units in March.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport saw best US monthly sales levels in March, growing 26 percent to 2,503 units and 48 percent to 3,330 units.