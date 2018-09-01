App
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 03:47 PM IST

Tata Motors’ August sales rise 27% to 58,262 units

The commercial vehicle sales grew 26 percent at 39,859 units against 31,566 units on a YoY basis

Tata Motors on Saturday reported 27 percent rise in its total sales for August at 58,262 units against 45,906 units during same period of last year.

The commercial vehicle sales grew 26 percent at 39,859 units against 31,566 units on a YoY basis.

Meanwhile, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) sold 12,715 units, a rise of 16 percent year on year, while the number of passenger vehicles sold were reported at 18,420 units. This implies a rise of 28 percent.

The company saw a huge jump of 78 percent in its exports for the month, rising to 5,478 units against 3,082 units in the previous year.

The stock gained over a percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, the scrip rose over 2 percent. At the close of market hours on Friday, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 267.10, up Rs 7.45, or 2.87 percent, on the BSE.
