Tata Global Beverages rises after company announces restructuring of overseas operations

Shares of Tata Global Beverages, a unit of Tata Group, climbed about 1.5 percent after the company announced restructuring of its overseas operations.

The company said it is consolidating its businesses in Canada, America and Australia (CAA) and the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) into a single entity.

The company also said it is restructuring its operating model in Russia, and exiting its joint ventures (JVs) in China and divesting its holdings in plantations in Sri Lanka.

The shares hit an intraday high of 235.20 on the BSE, up 5.4 percent from the previous close.

At 11:32 hrs, Tata Global Beverage was quoting at Rs 227.05, up 1.70 percent from the previous close.