Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Global Beverage plunges 7% despite strong Q2 results

Stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 205.75, down 9.3 percent intraday from the previous close

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Tata Global Beverages tanked over 7 percent after the company reported strong results for the September quarter.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 205.75, down 9.3 percent intraday from the previous close.

The group posted a net profit of Rs 183.96 crore for the July-September quarter, up 19 percent YoY.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,761 crore, up 4 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley retained its Underweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170.

"Earnings growth for the quarter was cushioned by one-offs in other income and profits from associates even as EBIDTA growth was below estimate," the financial service company said.

At 0947 hours, Tata Global Beverage was quoting at Rs 213.25, down Rs 13.65, or 6.02 percent.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 09:58 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

