Tata Elxsi up 2% on partnership with Ayla Networks to deliver value-added IoT services to CSPs

Share price of Tata Elxsi gained more than 2 percent intraday Monday as company formed a partnership with Ayla Networks to deliver value-added IoT services to communications service providers.

Ayla Networks and Tata Elxsi announced a strategic partnership to help communications service providers (CSPs) use IoT technologies to achieve their business transformation goals.

Two companies will develop and deliver IoT solutions that enable CSPs to meet growing demands for improved customer experience and to implement sophisticated, reliable IoT solutions and services.

“The collaboration between Tata Elxsi and Ayla Networks is aimed at real challenges that operators face today, from choosing the best IoT technologies and ecosystem partners to implementing, scaling, managing and getting maximum benefit from their IoT offerings,” said Nitin Pai, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing and Strategy at Tata Elxsi.

At 13:46 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 1,370, up Rs 22.75, or 1.69 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil