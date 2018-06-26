App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Elxsi stock hits fresh high on buzz co may launch driverless car prototype solution

According to The Hindu BusinessLine, the firm could be first to come up with a driverless car prototype solution in the next 6-8 months. The solution is likely to be implemented by one of the top five auto-makers, Nitin Pai, Senior Vice President told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Elxsi gained over percent in the morning trade and hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE on reports that the firm is coming up with a prototype solution for driverless cars.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,357.50. Meanwhile, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,357.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,341.00.

According to The Hindu BusinessLine, the firm could be first to come up with a driverless car prototype solution in the next 6-8 months.

The solution is likely to be implemented by one of the top five auto-makers, Nitin Pai, Senior Vice President told the newspaper.

Its program, Autonomai, “a fully autonomous middleware platform” has been licensed to one of the top five automakers. Currently, the automaker is believed to be testing it in Germany.

In the past one year, the stock has risen 69 percent, while in the past three days, it has risen around 2 percent. At 09:55 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 1,345.05, up Rs 4.00, or 0.30 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.