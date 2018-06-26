Tata Elxsi stock hits fresh high on buzz co may launch driverless car prototype solution

Shares of Tata Elxsi gained over percent in the morning trade and hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE on reports that the firm is coming up with a prototype solution for driverless cars.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,357.50. Meanwhile, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,357.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,341.00.

According to The Hindu BusinessLine, the firm could be first to come up with a driverless car prototype solution in the next 6-8 months.

The solution is likely to be implemented by one of the top five auto-makers, Nitin Pai, Senior Vice President told the newspaper.

Its program, Autonomai, “a fully autonomous middleware platform” has been licensed to one of the top five automakers. Currently, the automaker is believed to be testing it in Germany.

In the past one year, the stock has risen 69 percent, while in the past three days, it has risen around 2 percent. At 09:55 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 1,345.05, up Rs 4.00, or 0.30 percent, on the BSE.