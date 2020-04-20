Tata Elxsi shares jump 4% ahead of March quarter earnings

Shares of Tata Elxsi jumped nearly 4 percent in early trade on April 20 ahead of the company's March quarter earnings.

Brokerages believe, in line with its peers, the company will also show signs of stress due to COVID-19 and may report a decline in revenue growth in Q4FY2020.

As per brokerage firm Sharekhan, Tata Elxsi may report a 1.7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue in rupee terms given the impact of COVID-19 on its largest client.

EBIT margin is expected to decline by nearly 14BPS QoQ, owing to lower billings and lower utilisation, Sharekhan said.

Apart from the numbers, the market will keep a close eye on the commentary on top-account growth and demand outlook in the automotive and media vertical in the view of COVID-19.

Margin trajectory in the light of pricing pressure due to COVID-19 and commentary on diversification strategy and large deal wins will also be in focus.

Shares of Tata Elxsi traded 3.35 percent up at Rs 650.40 on BSE around 09:50 hours.