Tata Elxsi hits record high, up 7% after strong operating margin in Q1

Tata Elxsi share price hit all-time high of Rs 1,477.10, rising 7 percent intraday on Wednesday following strong operating profit for the quarter ended June 2018.

The design company has reported first quarter profit Rs 70.5 crore, which increased 0.3 percent from Rs 70.3 crore in previous quarter due to fall in other income.

Revenue from operations grew by 1.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 382 crore for the quarter ended June 2018.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 12 percent sequentially to Rs 106.5 crore and margin expanded 260 basis points to 27.9 percent in Q1FY19.

Margin increased sharply by 510 basis points year-on-year.

Other income declined 60 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7.84 crore in Q1.

At 14:35 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,471.40, up Rs 93.05, or 6.75 percent on the BSE.