Tata Elxsi gains 2% after company extends alliance with Airtel's DTH arm

Shares of Tata Elxsi rose 2 percent intraday Friday as company has extended its partnership with Airtel's DTH Arm.

The company has extended its partnership with Airtel’s DTH service arm – Airtel Digital TV, to deliver an engaging digital platform for customers. As part of this, Tata Elxsi will build the application software for the company’s innovative hybrid set-top-box, Internet TV.

Continuing on the success of the existing partnership between the two companies for Internet TV, the alliance will enable the companies together to enhance customer’s digital experience on their television sets.

K P Sreekumar, VP and Head of Broadcast Business at Tata Elxsi said, "“We are working together to innovate next generation experiences for subscribers. We see exciting future possibilities with technologies such as AI, multi-modal interfaces such as voice and gesture, and seamless access to content - both online and offline."

At 12:12 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 1,351.35, up Rs 20.80, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil