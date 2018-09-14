App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Elxsi gains 2% after company extends alliance with Airtel's DTH arm

Tata Elxsi will build the application software for the company’s innovative hybrid set-top-box, Internet TV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Elxsi rose 2 percent intraday Friday as company has extended its partnership with Airtel's DTH Arm.

The company has extended its partnership with Airtel’s DTH service arm – Airtel Digital TV, to deliver an engaging digital platform for customers. As part of this, Tata Elxsi will build the application software for the company’s innovative hybrid set-top-box, Internet TV.

Continuing on the success of the existing partnership between the two companies for Internet TV, the alliance will enable the companies together to enhance customer’s digital experience on their television sets.

K P Sreekumar, VP and Head of Broadcast Business at Tata Elxsi said, "“We are working together to innovate next generation experiences for subscribers. We see exciting future possibilities with technologies such as AI, multi-modal interfaces such as voice and gesture, and seamless access to content - both online and offline."

At 12:12 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 1,351.35, up Rs 20.80, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 12:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.