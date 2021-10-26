Tata Consumer Products Q2 results fail to boost stock’s valuation

Among consumer stocks, Tata Consumer Products, the maker of Tetley and Tata Tea, can easily be a hot favourite for investors. So far this calendar year, the company’s shares have increased 33 percent. That’s come on the back of an almost 84 percent appreciation in calendar year 2020.

While its earnings outlook is upbeat, valuations are now considered pricey.

“We expect profit growth for 2H to be very strong due to a very easy base in the domestic tea business,” analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

Even so, the stock’s sharp run-up may cap significant upsides in the near future.

Valuations of about 60 times the next 12 months’ earnings per share are too rich, given the high salience of revenue from mature categories in developed markets and a much weaker return on invested capital than sector peers, the JM Financial analysts said in a report on October 22.

Tata Consumer shares have not moved much since its September quarter results were announced on October 22 after market hours. Consolidated revenue increased by 9 percent to Rs 3,033 crore from a year earlier. The India business reported growth of 17 percent YoY.

The domestic beverages segment expanded 14 percent with volume growth of 2 percent. The India foods business grew by 23 percent, with 16 percent volume increase.

Tata Consumer’s market share in the India tea segment expanded by 169 basis points. Its share in the India salt category widened 440 bps. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Tea volumes

“Healthy growth rates being sustained in most segments despite tough comps is a positive, though domestic tea volume growth rates are no longer at the hyper-normal levels anymore – we reckon that the distribution-related volume gains in this business is now in the base,” according to JM Financial’s analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose at a slower pace of 3.4 percent to Rs 413 crore. A relatively faster pace of increase in advertising and sales charges and other expenses weighed on the EBITDA margin, which contracted by 74 bps to 13.6 percent.

The gross profit margin expanded 194 bps to 42.8 percent, above analysts’ estimates, benefitting from the tapering of tea cost inflation, which has been a worry for Tata Consumer for some time now.

The growth outlook is bright. Nomura Research expects the company’s efforts to premiumise its portfolio and strong focus on cost efficiencies/synergies to improve profitability.

The broker expects EPS to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 24 percent from FY21 to FY24. Nomura values Tata Consumer on a Sum-of-the-Parts methodology, where the value of each division is ascertained separately and added together to arrive at the total value of the firm.

Nomura has a target of Rs 875 for the Tata Consumer stock. The stock traded at about Rs 790 on the National Stock Exchange, after closing at Rs 788.95 on October 25.