Tata Consumer Products may replace GAIL India in Nifty50 in March review

The Nifty50 index represents 50 companies selected from the universe of Nifty 100 based on free-float market capitalisation.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products is expected to get included in the benchmark index Nifty50 in the forthcoming semi-annual review scheduled to take place in March.

The exchange is likely to announce the index changes during February 15 - February 28 and the rebalance date could be March 26, Emkay Global has said in a note.

The brokerage said Tata Consumer Products was the likely candidate to be included in the Nifty50 and GAIL India could get excluded, based on the index methodology for Nifty50.

Hence, the expected inflow of money could be around Rs 764.6 crore in Tata Consumer Products against the likely outflow of Rs 492.5 crore in GAIL India, the brokerage said.

The Nifty50 index represents 50 companies selected from the universe of Nifty 100 based on free-float market capitalisation and liquid companies having an average impact cost of 0.50 percent or less for 90 percent of the observations for a basket size of Rs 10 crore, said the NSE. The constituents should have derivative contracts available on the exchange.

The exchange reviews the Nifty50 semi-annually based on data for six months ending January and July. The replacement of stocks, if any, is generally implemented from the first working day after F&O expiry of March and September.

In case of a replacement, the exchange gives four weeks' notice to the market participants.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #GAIL India #Market news #Tata Consumer Products
first published: Feb 15, 2021 02:25 pm

