MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Tata Consultancy Services market cap crosses Rs 14 lakh crore

With the gain in the share price, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services, the second most valuable firm after Reliance Industries Limited, rose to Rs 14,00,664.30 crore at the close of trade.

PTI
August 31, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services has breached the Rs 14 lakh crore mark, becoming the second company after Reliance Industries Limited to achieve this milestone.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 2.30 percent to close at Rs 3,786.55 on the BSE on Tuesday.

During the day, it climbed 2.74 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,802.95.

With the gain in the share price, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services, the second most valuable firm after Reliance Industries Limited, rose to Rs 14,00,664.30 crore at the close of trade.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services had on August 17 raced past the Rs 13 lakh crore mark.

Close

The IT major had in January this year breached the Rs 12 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Reliance Industries Limited is the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 14,32,270.38 crore.

So far this year, Tata Consultancy Services shares have gained nearly 32 percent.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Market news #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS #TCS market capitalisation
first published: Aug 31, 2021 08:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.