Tata Communications share price jumps 5% on appointment of MD, CEO

Shares of Tata Communications gained 4.8 percent intraday on November 27 after the company appointed new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and upon receipt of necessary regulatory approval, the board of directors on November 26 appointed Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company," the global digital infrastructure provider said in its BSE filing.

Lakshminarayanan will be MD and CEO for the next five years with effect from November 26.

Prior to joining Tata Communications, Lakshmi was President and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Japan, where he was in charge of accelerating the company's market opportunity and developing the brand in the region.

He holds a Degree in Mechanical Engineering from BITS, Pilani and is an alumnus of London Business School.