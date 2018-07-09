App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Communications gains 1% on global IoT partnership with Hongdian Corp

The announcement made at a mobile trade event in Shanghai will be delivered using the Tata Communications MOVE platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Communications gained 1 percent intraday on Monday following the establishment of global IoT partnership with Hongdian Corporation.

The announcement that was made at MWC Shanghai, the biggest mobile trade event in Asia said as Hongdian’s global strategic partner, Tata Communications, through Tata Communications MOVE - IOT CONNECT will provide mobile network connectivity for Hongdian's integrated IoT solution and further in-depth cooperation.

Hongdian is a global-service oriented enterprise. Hongdian products are exported to more than 140 countries and regions.

"This partnership will bring Hongdian’s innovative solution and convenience to its global customers," Hongdian Market Director, Angela Zhang said.

She further said, "Currently, the IoT market is increasingly developed. The Tata Communications MOVE IoT platform helps us solve network connection problem in different countries and regions to achieve seamless cross border communications, and also provide a lot of special business services in security control as well as cost reduction."

The announcement sent the shares soaring, touching an intraday high of Rs 600.00 and an intraday low of Rs 590.40.

At 12:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 597.55, up Rs 8.00, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 12:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Communications

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.