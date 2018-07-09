Tata Communications gains 1% on global IoT partnership with Hongdian Corp

Shares of Tata Communications gained 1 percent intraday on Monday following the establishment of global IoT partnership with Hongdian Corporation.

The announcement that was made at MWC Shanghai, the biggest mobile trade event in Asia said as Hongdian’s global strategic partner, Tata Communications, through Tata Communications MOVE - IOT CONNECT will provide mobile network connectivity for Hongdian's integrated IoT solution and further in-depth cooperation.

Hongdian is a global-service oriented enterprise. Hongdian products are exported to more than 140 countries and regions.

"This partnership will bring Hongdian’s innovative solution and convenience to its global customers," Hongdian Market Director, Angela Zhang said.

She further said, "Currently, the IoT market is increasingly developed. The Tata Communications MOVE IoT platform helps us solve network connection problem in different countries and regions to achieve seamless cross border communications, and also provide a lot of special business services in security control as well as cost reduction."

The announcement sent the shares soaring, touching an intraday high of Rs 600.00 and an intraday low of Rs 590.40.

At 12:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 597.55, up Rs 8.00, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.